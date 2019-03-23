Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Queen's Park0

Cowdenbeath v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Bollan
  • 3Swann
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 11Buchanan
  • 7Cox
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Allan
  • 17Renton
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Fotheringham

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLaren
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 3Summers
  • 10Galt
  • 9Hawke
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14Bradley
  • 15McLauchlan
  • 16East
  • 17Ruth
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
347

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Queen's Park 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Queen's Park 0.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park).

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead30214554223267
2Edinburgh City30195651213062
3Clyde30185746281859
4Annan Athletic30156952331951
5Elgin30123154659-1339
6Stirling30115143840-238
7Queen's Park3099123739-236
8Cowdenbeath2987143437-331
9Berwick3055202769-4220
10Albion2945202461-3717
