Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cowdenbeath v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5Bollan
- 3Swann
- 10Fraser
- 6Miller
- 8Malcolm
- 11Buchanan
- 7Cox
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Todd
- 14Sheerin
- 15Sneddon
- 16Allan
- 17Renton
- 18Connelly
- 19Fotheringham
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 5McLaren
- 4McKernon
- 6Gibson
- 2McLean
- 8Roberts
- 7McGrory
- 3Summers
- 10Galt
- 9Hawke
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14Bradley
- 15McLauchlan
- 16East
- 17Ruth
- 18Magee
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 347
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Queen's Park 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Queen's Park 0.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park).
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.