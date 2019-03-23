Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Clyde v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 7Duffie
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 2Cuddihy
- 8McStay
- 10Rankin
- 11Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Love
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Syvertsen
- 21Hughes
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 11Johnston
- 8Bradley
- 4Wilson
- 7Wallace
- 10Muir
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Creaney
- 15Sonkur
- 16Moxon
- 17Brannan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.