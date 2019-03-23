Scottish League Two
Clyde0Annan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 7Duffie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 8McStay
  • 10Rankin
  • 11Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Love
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Syvertsen
  • 21Hughes

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Bradley
  • 4Wilson
  • 7Wallace
  • 10Muir
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Moxon
  • 17Brannan
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead30214554223267
2Edinburgh City30195651213062
3Clyde30185746281859
4Annan Athletic30156952331951
5Elgin30124144657-1140
6Stirling30115143840-238
7Queen's Park3099123739-236
8Cowdenbeath2987143437-331
9Berwick3055202769-4220
10Albion2936202261-3915
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories