Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Elgin City v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 18Morrison
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7Omar
- 10Roberts
- 17Maciver
- 12HesterSubstituted forMcLeishat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 15Wilson
- 16Wilson
- 20Hay
- 22McGowan
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Fisher
- 14Escuriola
- 15Gordon
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Moran
- 19Ross
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Chris McLeish replaces Kane Hester because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Rabin Omar.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Michael Hardie.
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Albion Rovers 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Albion Rovers 2.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Albion Rovers 2. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Albion Rovers 1. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.