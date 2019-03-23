Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Edinburgh City v Peterhead
-
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 20Watson
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 15Donaldson
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 17MacDonald
- 18Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 23Diver
- 26Galbraith
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16Home
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 7StevensonSubstituted forWillisat 19'minutes
- 18DowBooked at 16mins
- 33GibsonBooked at 45mins
- 9McAllister
- 29Sutherland
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 17MacDonald
- 19McCracken
- 21Henderson
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Brad Donaldson (Edinburgh City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).
Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).
David McCracken (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hand ball by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Peterhead 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Peterhead 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Paul Willis (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Callum Home (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.