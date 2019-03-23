Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Peterhead0

Edinburgh City v Peterhead

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 15Donaldson
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 17MacDonald
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 26Galbraith

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Home
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 7StevensonSubstituted forWillisat 19'minutes
  • 18DowBooked at 16mins
  • 33GibsonBooked at 45mins
  • 9McAllister
  • 29Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 17MacDonald
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Henderson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Brad Donaldson (Edinburgh City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).

Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).

David McCracken (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Hand ball by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Peterhead 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Peterhead 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Paul Willis (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Callum Home (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead30214554223267
2Edinburgh City30195651213062
3Clyde30194747281961
4Annan Athletic301551052341850
5Elgin30123154659-1339
6Stirling30115143840-238
7Queen's Park3099123739-236
8Cowdenbeath2987143437-331
9Berwick3055202769-4220
10Albion2945202461-3717
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories