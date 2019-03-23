Attempt blocked. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers
-
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2BannerBooked at 46mins
- 5McGregor
- 6MarrSubstituted forHamiltonat 64'minutes
- 3Allan
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 10Smith
- 7McLaughlin
- 11Thomson
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forMackinat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hamilton
- 14Wright
- 15Ashmore
- 16Glover
- 17Binnie
- 18Mclear
- 19Mackin
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 21Brown
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 2Forbes
- 19Adamson
- 22Blues
- 11MurphyBooked at 17mins
- 18OgilvieBooked at 63mins
- 14Barr
- 10Aloulou
Substitutes
- 4O'Kane
- 6Hume
- 8Knox
- 9Healy
- 16Brydon
- 17Rose
- 20Goodfellow
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton replaces Jason Marr.
Booking
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Mackin replaces Peter MacDonald.
Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).
Booking
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Attempt blocked. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ahmed Aloulou (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
(Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.