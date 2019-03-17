Aaron Ramsey: Juventus move will help midfielder emulate Gareth Bale - Giggs

Gareth Bale moved to Real Madrid for a then world record fee, but Aaron Ramsey will move to Juventus on a free transfer due to his Arsenal contract expiring

International friendly: Wales v Trinidad & Tobago Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Wednesday, 20 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC One Wales

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will emulate Gareth Bale and take his game to the next level when he moves abroad, according to Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Ramsey's 11-year Arsenal stay comes to an end as he joins Juventus on 1 July.

Wales team-mate Bale has scored over 100 goals and won four Champions League titles in his six years in Spain and Giggs expects Ramsey to also flourish.

"You've seen what going abroad has done for Gareth. It will be a great experience for Aaron," said Giggs.

"Look at the facilities Juventus have got, they are a massive club," he continued.

"He is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

"He is playing well at the moment and (leaving Arsenal) has not affected him."

Matondo move surprise

Giggs admits he was surprised to see winger Rabbi Matondo switch from Manchester City to Schalke.

Matondo joined Schalke for around £10million just a couple of months after making his Wales debut in Albania.

He is expected to win his second cap against Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly in Wrexham on Wednesday, four days before Wales open their 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign at home to Slovakia in Cardiff.

"I was slightly surprised when he went, but Rabbi is a talent," Giggs said.

"He has electrifying pace and that always keeps you interested. Obviously after that you have to develop.

"If a full-back works you out you have to have that Plan B, but he can hurt teams.

"It is great he has had that different experience, like I've touched on with Rambo, and gone to a different country.

"It brings a different flavour to the group and that's good."