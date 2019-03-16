Scottish League One: Arbroath stretch lead as Raith Rovers lose

Bobby Linn netted Arbroath's winner as Dick Campbell's men edged closer to the Scottish League One title

Arbroath stretched their lead at the top of Scottish League One to 13 points as they ended a run of three games without a win while Raith Rovers lost.

The Red Lichties, without a victory in three, ended fourth-top East Fife's three-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win.

Forfar Athletic leapfrog Rovers into second after beating the visitors from Kirkcaldy by the same scoreline.

Stranraer move four points clear of Stenhousemuir after a 1-0 win away to the side sitting bottom.

Arbroath had stuttered with two consecutive defeats, but goals from Michael McKenna and Bobby Linn secured all three points for the hosts.

Anton Dowds quickly cancelled out McKenna's 27th-minute header, but East Fife had no answer to Linn's strike early in the second half.

Dale Hilson's brace secured the three points at Station Park for Forfar, who have now lost once in eight games.

League One top scorer Kevin Nisbet was on target for Rovers, who suffered a first defeat in five league games, netting for the 23rd time in the competition this term.

At Ochilview Park, Innes Cameron's 33rd-minute strike ended Stenhousemuir's four-game unbeaten run.

The hosts remain bottom on goal difference behind Brechin City, whose game at home to Montrose was one of two that were postponed because of wintry weather.

Dumbarton against Airdrieonians was also called off.