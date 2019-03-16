Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
Gareth Bale and Isco scored against Celta Vigo to give coach Zinedine Zidane a winning start on his return to Real Madrid.
Isco, out of favour under previous coach Santiago Solari, made it 1-0 when he tapped in striker Karim Benzema's low cross from close range.
And 13 minutes from time, Wales forward Bale scored Real's second when his low shot went in off the post.
Real are now two points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Atletico play Athletic Bilbao at 17:30 GMT, while league leaders Barcelona travel to Real Betis on Sunday (19:45).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Odriozola
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 77'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleBooked at 45mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forCeballosat 63'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 7Mariano
- 15Valverde
- 21Díaz
- 23Reguilón
- 24Ceballos
- 25Courtois
Celta Vigo
- 13Blanco
- 20Vázquez
- 3Costas
- 4Araújo
- 17JuncàSubstituted forHoedtat 4'minutes
- 5YokusluSubstituted forBeltránat 75'minutes
- 14Lobotka
- 11Sisto
- 23Méndez
- 19BoufalSubstituted forHjulsagerat 68'minutes
- 9Gómez
Substitutes
- 1Álvarez
- 8Beltrán
- 12Hoedt
- 16Hjulsager
- 18Jensen
- 21Sánchez
- 24Boudebouz
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 65,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 0.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 0. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Fran Beltrán replaces Okay Yokuslu.
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Kevin Vázquez.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Hjulsager (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Blanco.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Costas.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Andrew Hjulsager replaces Sofiane Boufal.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Isco.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Celta de Vigo 0. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Raphael Varane is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Costas.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Costas.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.