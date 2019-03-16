Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Hertha Berlin 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus's stoppage-time strike helped Borussia Dortmund come from 2-1 down to defeat Hertha Berlin and take a three-point lead in the Bundesliga.
Hertha finished the match with only nine men after Jordan Torunarigha and Vedad Ibisevic were red carded.
Salomon Kalou poked in for the home side before Thomas Delaney equalised with a strike that took a deflection.
Kalou's penalty made it 2-1, but Dan-Axel Zagadou's header and Reus's effort completed a great Dortmund fightback.
The dramatic final stages of the match saw Torunarigha shown a second yellow in the 85th minute with the score 2-2, before Ibisevic received a straight red after he threw the ball at goalkeeper Roman Burki, moments after Reus had scored.
"Such a win in the 93rd minute will give us an enormous push," Reus said.
Dortmund reclaimed top spot from arch-rivals Bayern Munich, who play Mainz on Sunday (17:00 GMT). Lucien Favre's side have 60 points from 26 matches, and Niko Kovac's Bayern have 57 points from 25.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 5StarkBooked at 52mins
- 4Rekik
- 25TorunarighaBooked at 85mins
- 20Lazaro
- 23Maier
- 15Grujic
- 17Mittelstädt
- 10DudaSubstituted forLustenbergerat 89'minutes
- 8KalouSubstituted forIbisevicat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27SelkeSubstituted forLeckieat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 6Darida
- 11Leckie
- 13Klünter
- 19Ibisevic
- 21Plattenhardt
- 28Lustenberger
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 27WolfSubstituted forHakimiat 78'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 2ZagadouBooked at 21mins
- 4Diallo
- 33Weigl
- 6Delaney
- 22Pulisic
- 11Reus
- 7SanchoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forToprakat 90+7'minutes
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forGuerreiroat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hakimi
- 13Guerreiro
- 17Gómez Martín
- 19Dahoud
- 29Schmelzer
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 74,649
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Jadon Sancho.
Dismissal
Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin).
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Niklas Stark tries a through ball, but Vedad Ibisevic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Fabian Lustenberger replaces Ondrej Duda.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Thomas Delaney is caught offside.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) for a bad foul.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi replaces Marius Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Davie Selke.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Salomon Kalou.
Booking
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic tries a through ball, but Jacob Bruun Larsen is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marius Wolf.
Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.