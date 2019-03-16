German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin2B Dortmund3

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus (left)
Captain Marco Reus (left) scored his 19th goal in 31 games for Dortmund this season

Marco Reus's stoppage-time strike helped Borussia Dortmund come from 2-1 down to defeat Hertha Berlin and take a three-point lead in the Bundesliga.

Hertha finished the match with only nine men after Jordan Torunarigha and Vedad Ibisevic were red carded.

Salomon Kalou poked in for the home side before Thomas Delaney equalised with a strike that took a deflection.

Kalou's penalty made it 2-1, but Dan-Axel Zagadou's header and Reus's effort completed a great Dortmund fightback.

The dramatic final stages of the match saw Torunarigha shown a second yellow in the 85th minute with the score 2-2, before Ibisevic received a straight red after he threw the ball at goalkeeper Roman Burki, moments after Reus had scored.

"Such a win in the 93rd minute will give us an enormous push," Reus said.

Dortmund reclaimed top spot from arch-rivals Bayern Munich, who play Mainz on Sunday (17:00 GMT). Lucien Favre's side have 60 points from 26 matches, and Niko Kovac's Bayern have 57 points from 25.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 5StarkBooked at 52mins
  • 4Rekik
  • 25TorunarighaBooked at 85mins
  • 20Lazaro
  • 23Maier
  • 15Grujic
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 10DudaSubstituted forLustenbergerat 89'minutes
  • 8KalouSubstituted forIbisevicat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27SelkeSubstituted forLeckieat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 6Darida
  • 11Leckie
  • 13Klünter
  • 19Ibisevic
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 28Lustenberger

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27WolfSubstituted forHakimiat 78'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 2ZagadouBooked at 21mins
  • 4Diallo
  • 33Weigl
  • 6Delaney
  • 22Pulisic
  • 11Reus
  • 7SanchoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forToprakat 90+7'minutes
  • 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forGuerreiroat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hakimi
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 17Gómez Martín
  • 19Dahoud
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
74,649

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Booking

Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Jadon Sancho.

Dismissal

Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin).

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Niklas Stark tries a through ball, but Vedad Ibisevic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Fabian Lustenberger replaces Ondrej Duda.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.

Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Thomas Delaney is caught offside.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) for a bad foul.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Niklas Stark.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi replaces Marius Wolf.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Davie Selke.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Salomon Kalou.

Booking

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic tries a through ball, but Jacob Bruun Larsen is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund26186264303460
2Bayern Munich25183462273557
3RB Leipzig26147544202449
4B Mgladbach26145745311447
5Frankfurt25127650302043
6B Leverkusen2513394637942
7Wolfsburg2612684439542
8Hoffenheim26911650381238
9Werder Bremen259974337636
10Hertha Berlin269894039135
11Freiburg2671093742-531
12Düsseldorf2694133350-1731
13Mainz2586112739-1230
14Augsburg2667133747-1025
15Schalke2665152744-1723
16Stuttgart2655162656-3020
17Hannover2635182461-3714
18Nuremberg2527161951-3213
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories