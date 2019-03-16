Premier League quick stats: West Ham, Ritchie, Morgan
-
- From the section Premier League
West Ham came from behind to beat bottom club Huddersfield in a topsy-turvy game which saw them claim their third consecutive Premier League win at the London Stadium.
Elsewhere, Matt Ritchie's late leveller earned Newcastle a draw at Bournemouth, though, the Cherries did maintain their unbeaten home run against sides from outside the league's 'big six'.
And Wes Morgan's 90th-minute winner meant Leicester were able to beat Burnley at Turf Moor despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men following Harry Maguire's early red card.
Here are the best of the Premier League stats:
- West Ham's victory over Huddersfield means they have won three consecutive Premier League games at the London Stadium for the very first time.
- This was just the third time in Premier League history the Hammers have come from 2+ goals behind to win. They also did so against Bradford in February 2000 (5-4) and Everton in March 2016 (3-2).
- Huddersfield found the net three times at West Ham - that's as many goals as they managed in their previous 11 Premier League games combined.
- It was only the eighth time the Terriers have scored more than one goal in a Premier League game, but the first they've not gone on to win (W7 D0 L1).
- Bournemouth's draw with Newcastle means they are unbeaten in their last 19 home Premier League games against non 'big six' sides (W10 D9).
- Matt Ritchie netted the Magpies' late equaliser making him only the second player to score against Bournemouth in the Premier League having previously played for them in the competition. Glenn Murray is the other.
- Newcastle's draw means have lost just two of their last nine Premier League games (W5 D2), after losing three of the four before that (D1).
- Cherries midfielder Jefferson Lerma picked up another Premier League booking on Saturday taking his tally for the season to 11, more than any other player and a joint-high for the Cherries in a single top-flight campaign (level with Harry Arter in 16-17).
- Leicester's Turf Moor victory means new boss Brendan Rodgers has won five of his six league meetings with Burnley (L1), winning against them with four different teams (Watford, Swansea, Liverpool, Leicester). The Clarets are the first team Rodgers has beaten with four different teams.
- Leicester defender Harry Maguire saw red for a foul on Johann Berg Gudmundsson after just three minutes and 11 seconds. It is the fastest sending-off in the Premier League since Gareth McAuley's against Manchester City in March 2015 (one minute and 29 seconds).
- Wes Morgan's late winner was the 10th goal they have conceded in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season. A league-high tally.