Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid

It was a week to forget for Jan Oblak (left) and his Atletico team-mates

Atletico Madrid's fading La Liga title hopes took a blow as they suffered defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico remain seven points behind Barcelona, who visit Real Betis on Sunday, and are only two points ahead of third-place Real Madrid.

Inaki Williams gave Bilbao the lead when he slotted in Inigo Cordoba's ball to the far post.

Kenan Kodro's 85th-minute strike, which looped in off the leg of Jose Gimenez, sealed victory for the home side.

Defeat comes in the same week they were dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus having held a 2-0 first-leg lead.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 to close the gap to their city rivals.