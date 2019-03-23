Wales v Slovakia

Aaron Ramsey will join Juventus on 1 July

TEAM NEWS

Wales will be without midfielder Aaron Ramsey for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday because of a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old missed Wednesday's friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago, returning to Arsenal for treatment.

Wales are also missing midfielder Ethan Ampadu and forwards Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence because of injury.

There is better news for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, who is fit after recovering from an ankle knock.

Brooks, 21, was named Wales' player of the year on Thursday after an impressive breakthrough season at international level.

In Ramsey's absence, manager Ryan Giggs might have to reshuffle his midfield and attacking options.

Matt Smith is expected to partner Joe Allen in central midfield, while Harry Wilson, Daniel James and Ben Woodburn are all vying to join Brooks in the attacking midfield positions.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could feature in one of those slots or up front, where Leeds' Tyler Roberts is another option.

Slovakia have no new injury concerns following their opening Euro 2020 qualifying win over Hungary.

MATCH PREVIEW

Ryan Giggs is 10 matches into his tenure as Wales manager but, after what he called a "free hit" of a first year in charge, the serious business begins on Sunday with the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Wales will go straight in at the deep end against Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium - a match which could prove highly significant for both sides' hopes of qualifying.

With World Cup runners-up Croatia the favourites to top Group E, many reckon this meeting between second seeds Wales and third seeds Slovakia will go a long way to deciding who claims the second automatic qualification spot.

Wales forward Gareth Bale does not see it that way, insisting his side are "going for top spot".

They already have some catching up to do. As there are only five teams in the group, Wales sat out the first matchday as Croatia and Slovakia both kicked off their campaigns with victories, over Azerbaijan and Hungary respectively.

Now Wales have the opportunity to land a blow against one of their chief rivals for qualification.

"No matter what the results were, it's important for us to get off to a good start," said Giggs.

"First game at home it's not going to be easy. They are coming here with three points and something to either hold on for or go on and win and be in a strong position so we will need to be up for it."

The two sides are familiar foes, with Wales winning 2-1 when they met in their opening fixture at the Euro 2016 finals.

Giggs and Slovakia manager Pavel Hapal go back even further, facing each other when RCS - the Republic of Czechs and Slovaks before Czechoslovakia was divided into two countries - drew 2-2 with Wales in a 1994 World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.

"Wales are a very good team, they are playing at home," said Hapal.

"They are very aggressive and run a lot. I watched them against Denmark and despite losing the game they were stronger.

"They play as a group, and do not change their tactics if there is no Bale or Ramsey."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales and Slovakia have played each other three times, Wales winning twice.

Slovakia won the first meeting between the sides 5-1 in Cardiff in October 2006.

The most recent meeting between the sides was at Euro 2016, with Wales winning 2-1 in their opening match in their first major tournament in 58 years.

Wales

If Wales captain Ashley Williams plays, he will equal Gary Speed as the team's third-most capped player with 85 appearances.

Wales are 19th in the Fifa world rankings, 10 places higher than Slovakia in 29th.

Ryan Giggs has won four, drawn one and lost five of his 10 matches in charge of Wales.

Slovakia

Slovakia have lost six of their previous seven matches away from home.

They won their opening Euro 2020 qualifier 2-0 against Hungary on Thursday. thanks to Albert Rusnak and Ondrej Duda, who both assisted each other's goals.

Slovakia's captain and top scorer during the Euro 2016 qualifiers with five goals, Marek Hamsik, moved to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang from Napoli for £18m in February.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 2-1 Slovakia (11 June, 2016)