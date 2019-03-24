'It'll take time to win back trust of Scotland fans' - Andy Robertson

BBC coverage

Scotland duo Stuart Armstrong and Andy Robertson in training ahead of the San Marino game

Euro 2020 qualifying: San Marino v Scotland Venue: San Marino Stadium, San Marino Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says his team-mates need to recover quickly from defeat in Kazakhstan - but he knows it will take a lot longer to win back the trust of the nation.

Robertson watched from home as Scotland lost 3-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifying opener.

But he met up with the squad again ahead of Sunday's game in San Marino after recovering from the dental surgery that forced him to miss the trip.

"All the lads are devastated but some probably need an arm around them a wee bit more," the Liverpool left-back said.

"It's all about trying to lift them back up, because one game doesn't define your Scotland career. It was a very young team and the good thing is they have time to put it right, but they can't dwell on it.

"Obviously I was back in Scotland so I know the fallout from it and how people reacted and you can't question their reaction. It's the right way to react after a result like that.

"We need time to get their trust back. A good performance isn't enough to come close to making this week a success but we have nine games to make it right."

San Marino boss 'in love with Scotland'

San Marino head coach Franco Varrella claims he has had a long-standing love affair with Scotland since the days of Andy Roxburgh.

The 66-year-old was assistant to Italy manager Arrigo Sacchi in the mid 1990s and has worked for the coaching education departments of the Italian Football Federation and UEFA for more than a decade.

He is a long-standing admirer of Roxburgh, who led Scotland to the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European Championship, before going on to become UEFA technical director.

"I have been in love with Scotland since Andy Roxburgh was the coach," Varrella said.

"I liked that he brought new ideas to the field and was the first one to detach himself a bit from the Anglo-Saxon way of playing football. I loved everything he did."

Experienced defender Davide Simoncini captains the minnows and midfielder Luca Censoni could be handed his first cap.

Scotland squad: Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: David Bates (Hamburg), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Hearts).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Oliver Burke (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) .

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea), Marc McNulty (Hibernian), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland), Johnny Russell (Kansas City).