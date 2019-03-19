Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Pittman, Scotland, Rangers, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen have targeted Livingston midfielder Scott Pittman, 26. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes wanted to sign Livi's Pittman for Aberdeen in January but would not pay the £175,000 asking price. (Sun)

Livingston manager Gary Holt says goalkeeper Liam Kelly's Scotland call-up is fully deserved. (Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says he would never try to copy Celtic captain and former international team-mate Scott Brown, saying he's "really hard to replace". (Sun)

Oliver Burke is "prouder" of his most recent call-up to the Scotland squad for the matches against Kazakhstan and San Marino than his previous involvements with the national team. (Daily Record)

"Kazakhstan are getting better year by year," says former Kairat player Stuart Duff before Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Kazakhs. (Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor believes Celtic's experience playing in Astana in recent years can help the national team as they open their qualifying campaign in the Kazakh capital on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot and Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos could both be cited by the Scottish FA following their clash at Ibrox on Saturday. (Sun)

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo has advised Morelos to stay at Ibrox for another couple of seasons. (Herald - subscription required)

Ross County forward Brian Graham believes former club Dundee United will view Tuesday evening's meeting of the two sides as their last chance to challenge for the Scottish Championship title, with leaders County 11 points clear of United. (Scotsman)