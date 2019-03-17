Neil Lennon lauds 'big' Celtic victory as champions stretch lead

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It was pointless having defenders on the pitch'

Celtic registered "a significant win" after scoring late to deny Dundee, says manager Neil Lennon.

Odsonne Edouard's 96th-minute goal took Lennon's side 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"That was the whole remit before the game," said Lennon of stretching Celtic's advantage.

"I think I aged about three years there. In the end it's a dramatic win but we're well worthy of the win."

The reigning champions dominated at Dens Park and could have been two or three goals up by half-time but chances were more limited after the break.

Edouard played a one-two with James Forrest and finished from close range, having also scored Celtic's winner in Lennon's first match back in charge against Hearts last month.

"Patience was the key," Lennon told BBC Radio Scotland. "They left it pretty late again. I think that's third game out of four. You think of Kilmarnock and Hearts and then today.

"They keep going. I didn't like the way we played today at times. We just got a little bit desperate towards the end, firing straight balls into the box, which is unlike us. We got a bit of magic from Forrest and Edouard and Edouard's come up trumps again for me, which is brilliant.

"There's a lot of room for improvement, there's no question of that but I'm very, very grateful for the three points and it's a big, big win. It's a brilliant win, it's a significant win and I think we got what we deserved."