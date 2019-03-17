Nigeria's Moses Simon enjoying regular football with Levante

Nigeria international Moses Simon has started five of Levante's last six games.

Nigeria winger Moses Simon says he is pleased to be contributing to Levante's push for Spanish La Liga survival after his lack of game time during the first half of the season.

Simon joined Levante on a five-year deal from Belgian club Gent in August, but failed to start a league game for The Frogs until the start of November.

The 23-year-old, who feared his club struggles could cost him at international level, has started five of the last six games and says he is just happy to be involved in the game.

"Ideally, everyone wants to play but you just have to patiently wait for your time," Simon told BBC Sport.

"After starting five games in a row, I'm just glad to be on the pitch and helping my club.

"To get a chance helps personally and contributing on a regular basis is all I want to keep doing at Levante."

Simon played a key role and scored once as the Super Eagles sealed their 2018 World Cup qualification, but a thigh injury ruled him out of the tournament in Russia.

The fit-again former AS Trencin star has been included in Nigeria's 23-man squad for their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Seychelles on 22 March and a friendly against Egypt four days later.

Simon has welcomed the tough competition for a place in the side ahead of the tournament in Egypt this summer.

"Everyone wants to play for the country and everyone's fighting hard to make it to the Nations Cup. It's going to be interesting and it will only bring the best of out of the team," he said.

"I haven't had the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles in a major tournament, I can only focus on myself and make strong impacts to get there."

A former youth international, Simon has won 18 caps for his country at senior level scoring three goals and providing the same number of assists.