Euro 2020 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy tells fans not to protest

Happier times in November as John Delaney shares a smile with newly appointed Republic boss Mick McCarthy
Happier times in November as John Delaney shares a smile with newly appointed Republic boss Mick McCarthy

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy does not want a possible protest by fans to distract his side in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia.

It has been reported Irish fans are set to demonstrate in response to the FAI creating a new role for John Delaney.

Delaney stepped down as chief executive on Saturday but was moved to the position of executive vice-president.

"If they have to demonstrate about anything then do it somewhere else and at another time," said McCarthy.

Delaney had come under pressure when it was revealed he had provided a 100,000 euro (£85,000) cheque in April 2017 to the FAI, which did not appear in its audited accounts.

Delaney, a former vice-president of the Olympic Council of Ireland, said he had loaned his employers the money "to aid a very short-term cash flow issue".

Tennis ball protest

The protest could involve Republic fans throwing tennis balls on to the pitch during the qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

"I can't do anything about it. I'm not going to take a tennis racket with me," said McCarthy.

"If that is the case - I've been at games, I was at Charlton when people have done it - it's not going to help us play any better, that's for sure. So I hope that's not the case.

"They want us to win by giving us the best chance - [they can do that] by getting behind us and not having any outside influences affecting us."

Shane Duffy is a fitness concern for the Georgia game, with McCarthy revealing that the Brighton centre-back, 27, will have a scan on an ankle injury.

Shane Duffy (centre) watches Republc training on Monday with assistant coaches Terry Connor and Robbie Keane
Shane Duffy (centre) was forced to sit out Republic training on Monday and was set to undergo a scan on his sore ankle

"We've left him out today. I'm hopeful he is OK," he said.

The Republic struggled to win 1-0 in Saturday's first qualifier in Gibraltar but McCarthy insists the display was not representative of his team's ability.

"I'm not judging those players on the Gibraltar game - that pitch, that wind," said McCarthy, who began his second stint in charge of his country in Saturday's match.

"I'm very excited about managing in Dublin again. I can't wait to stand there being the manager and hearing the national anthem."

