Inter Milan move above AC Milan after Serie A derby win

Stefan De Vrij
Inter are unbeaten in their last six Serie A Milan derbies for the first time since 1999

Inter Milan moved above city rivals AC Milan into third place in Serie A with victory in a fiercely fought derby.

Matias Vecino fired in from close range to give Inter a half-time lead.

Stefan De Vrij nodded in to make it 2-0 before Tiemoue Bakayoko headed past Samir Handanovic to give Milan hope.

Lautaro Martinez's penalty made it 3-1, after Samu Castillejo tripped Matteo Politano, although Mateo Musacchio's 71st minute strike made it a nervy last few minutes for Inter.

During that period VAR overturned referee Marco Guida's original decision to send Milan's Andrea Conti off for a tackle on Martinez. Inter coach Luciano Spalletti protested and was consequently sent off.

Inter now have 53 points from 23 games, two points and a place above Milan.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 66mins
  • 68RodríguezBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCutroneat 58'minutes
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forContiat 69'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 45'minutes
  • 8Fernández SaezBooked at 79mins
  • 19Piatek
  • 10Calhanoglu

Substitutes

  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 12Conti
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 21Biglia
  • 25Reina
  • 33Caldara
  • 63Cutrone
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 18Asamoah
  • 8VecinoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 90+2'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 14minsSubstituted forValeroat 73'minutes
  • 5GagliardiniBooked at 90mins
  • 16PolitanoSubstituted forCandrevaat 84'minutes
  • 10Martínez
  • 44Perisic

Substitutes

  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 20Valero
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 2, Inter Milan 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 2, Inter Milan 3.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.

Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Milan).

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Matías Vecino.

Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Milan).

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Samu Castillejo (Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Suso with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Andrea Conti (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Milan). Video Review.

Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Patrick Cutrone (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Antonio Candreva.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matteo Politano.

Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Suso (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Suso (Milan).

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 2, Inter Milan 3. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

