German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich6Mainz0

Bayern Munich 6-0 Mainz 05: James Rodriguez hat-trick helps champions retake Bundesliga lead

James Rodriguez (centre)
James Rodriguez (centre) had only scored four goals for Bayern this season prior to Sunday's hat-trick

James Rodriguez scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich brushed off their midweek Champions League exit with a thumping win over Mainz to regain top spot in the Bundesliga.

Bayern are level on points with Borussia Dortmund but have the better goal difference by seven.

Robert Lewandowski flicked home the opener before Rodriguez scored his first and Kingsley Coman made it 3-0.

Rodriguez fired in twice more before Alphonso Davies slotted in the sixth.

It was the 18-year-old Canadian's first goal for Bayern and he became the club's youngest scorer since Roque Santa Cruz in 1999.

RB Leipzig defeated Schalke 1-0 on Saturday to remain third, 11 points behind the top two, while Marco Reus' stoppage-time strike helped Borussia Dortmund come from 2-1 down to beat Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski (centre) beat keeper Florian Muller with a sharp flick at the near post

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4SüleBooked at 72mins
  • 17Boateng
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forDaviesat 59'minutes
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 73'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 18Goretzka
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 29ComanSubstituted forRibéryat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 7Ribéry
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 19Davies
  • 26Ulreich
  • 33Mai
  • 35Renato Sanches

Mainz

  • 22Müller
  • 18Brosinski
  • 16Bell
  • 42Hack
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 5BoëtiusSubstituted forKundeat 45'minutes
  • 25Gbamin
  • 6Latza
  • 21Onisiwo
  • 9MatetaSubstituted forMartínat 63'minutes
  • 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forDonatiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Donati
  • 3Martín
  • 7Quaison
  • 10Maxim
  • 14Kunde
  • 20Ujah
  • 27Zentner
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.

Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Florian Müller tries a through ball, but Karim Onisiwo is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Giulio Donati.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.

Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Giulio Donati replaces Levin Öztunali.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces James Rodríguez.

Booking

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Attempt blocked. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Niakhaté.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Kingsley Coman.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aarón Martín replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Hand ball by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt blocked. Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt blocked. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces David Alaba.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 5, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26193468274160
2B Dortmund26186264303460
3RB Leipzig26147544202449
4B Mgladbach26145745311447
5Frankfurt26137651302146
6B Leverkusen26133104740742
7Wolfsburg2612684439542
8Werder Bremen2610974638839
9Hoffenheim26911650381238
10Hertha Berlin269894039135
11Freiburg2671093742-531
12Düsseldorf2694133350-1731
13Mainz2686122745-1830
14Augsburg2667133747-1025
15Schalke2665152744-1723
16Stuttgart2655162656-3020
17Hannover2635182461-3714
18Nuremberg2627171952-3313
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories