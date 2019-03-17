Bayern Munich 6-0 Mainz 05: James Rodriguez hat-trick helps champions retake Bundesliga lead

From the section

James Rodriguez (centre) had only scored four goals for Bayern this season prior to Sunday's hat-trick

James Rodriguez scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich brushed off their midweek Champions League exit with a thumping win over Mainz to regain top spot in the Bundesliga.

Bayern are level on points with Borussia Dortmund but have the better goal difference by seven.

Robert Lewandowski flicked home the opener before Rodriguez scored his first and Kingsley Coman made it 3-0.

Rodriguez fired in twice more before Alphonso Davies slotted in the sixth.

It was the 18-year-old Canadian's first goal for Bayern and he became the club's youngest scorer since Roque Santa Cruz in 1999.

RB Leipzig defeated Schalke 1-0 on Saturday to remain third, 11 points behind the top two, while Marco Reus' stoppage-time strike helped Borussia Dortmund come from 2-1 down to beat Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski (centre) beat keeper Florian Muller with a sharp flick at the near post