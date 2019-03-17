Match ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 4.
Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward's superb hat-trick sees off Real Betis
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick of the highest quality as Barcelona avenged their defeat by Real Betis earlier in the season to move 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.
His first was a 20-yard free-kick before he converted Luis Suarez's backheel pass with a toe-poked strike.
The pick of the bunch was a clipped finish that went in off the bar.
Suarez scored a fine individual effort while Loren Moron grabbed Betis' only goal with a superb finish.
Of Messi's 33 hat-tricks in La Liga, this surely ranks as one of his finest.
After a cagey first 18 minutes, the 31-year-old broke the deadlock when his superb free-kick found keeper Pau Lopez's top-right corner.
Barca and Messi then punished their hosts, who beat them 4-3 at the Nou Camp in November, with a lightning-quick move. Suarez found his forward partner with a backheeled through-ball, that beat three Betis players, which was then turned in by the Argentine.
It was 3-0 after the break when Suarez, who missed two earlier chances, drove forward from 25 yards out before slotting past Lopez.
Substitute Loren pulled a goal back with a sidefoot strike past the reach of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before Messi completed his hat-trick with a stunning effort that had the home support rise to their feet and applaud.
Barcelona now have 66 points from 28 games. They are 10 ahead of Atletico Madrid, with Real Madrid third with 54 points.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 13López
- 23Mandi
- 5Bartra
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forMorónat 75'minutes
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 67'minutes
- 6Canales
- 18GuardadoBooked at 16mins
- 11Tello
- 21Lo CelsoSubstituted forLainezat 68'minutes
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 4Feddal
- 7León
- 16Morón
- 22Lainez
- 24Leite de Souza Junior
- 34Kaptoum
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 52mins
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticSubstituted forAleñáat 88'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 64'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 22Vidal
- 9SuárezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 90'minutes
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 7Coutinho
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 19Boateng
- 21Aleñá
- 23Umtiti
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 54,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 4.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Coutinho replaces Luis Suárez because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Delay in match Luis Suárez (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 1, Barcelona 4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pau López.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 1, Barcelona 3. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Diego Lainez.
Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Attempt blocked. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sidnei.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces William Carvalho.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Emerson replaces Joaquín.
Booking
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Arthur.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joaquín with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Ivan Rakitic.
Offside, Real Betis. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Sergio Canales is caught offside.