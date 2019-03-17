Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Marseille 1.
Angel di Maria scores stunning free-kick as PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique
Angel di Maria scored twice - including a stunning 30-yard free-kick - as Paris St-Germain beat 10-man Marseille in Le Classique to move 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Kylian Mbappe slotted home his 26th league goal of the season before Valere Germain fired in the equaliser.
Di Maria restored PSG's advantage with an angled strike past Steve Mandanda.
The Marseille keeper was then sent off for handball outside his area; Di Maria smashed in the resulting free-kick.
Moments before the final whistle, Mbappe was brought down in the area by Hiroki Sakai, but the France striker's spot-kick was saved by substitute keeper Yohann Pele.
Thomas Tuchel's PSG now have 77 points from 28 games, with Lille in second with 57 from 29 games.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 17mins
- 3KimpembeBooked at 58mins
- 12MeunierSubstituted forKehrerat 36'minutes
- 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forDagbaat 31'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 6Verratti
- 20KurzawaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBernatat 80'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 11Di MaríaBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 14Bernat
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 31Dagba
Marseille
- 30MandandaBooked at 62mins
- 17Sarr
- 4KamaraBooked at 29mins
- 15Caleta-Car
- 2H SakaiBooked at 89mins
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forRadonjicat 77'minutes
- 27LopezSubstituted forStrootmanat 69'minutes
- 8Sanson
- 5OcamposBooked at 58mins
- 28Germain
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forPeléat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Radonjic
- 10Payet
- 12Strootman
- 16Pelé
- 18Amavi
- 19Dias
- 23Rami
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
- Attendance:
- 47,647
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Marseille 1.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.
Penalty saved! Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valère Germain.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Booking
Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Marseille. Valère Germain tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Florian Thauvin.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.
Attempt saved. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Maxime Lopez.
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Marseille 1. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Yohann Pelé replaces Mario Balotelli.
Dismissal
Steve Mandanda (Marseille) is shown the red card.
Hand ball by Steve Mandanda (Marseille).
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.