Angel di Maria scores stunning free-kick as PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique

Angel Di Maria scored and assisted a goal in the same Ligue 1 game for the third time in 2019 - no other player has done better in the top five European leagues

Angel di Maria scored twice - including a stunning 30-yard free-kick - as Paris St-Germain beat 10-man Marseille in Le Classique to move 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe slotted home his 26th league goal of the season before Valere Germain fired in the equaliser.

Di Maria restored PSG's advantage with an angled strike past Steve Mandanda.

The Marseille keeper was then sent off for handball outside his area; Di Maria smashed in the resulting free-kick.

Moments before the final whistle, Mbappe was brought down in the area by Hiroki Sakai, but the France striker's spot-kick was saved by substitute keeper Yohann Pele.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG now have 77 points from 28 games, with Lille in second with 57 from 29 games.