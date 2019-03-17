French Ligue 1
PSG3Marseille1

Angel di Maria scores stunning free-kick as PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique

Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria scored and assisted a goal in the same Ligue 1 game for the third time in 2019 - no other player has done better in the top five European leagues

Angel di Maria scored twice - including a stunning 30-yard free-kick - as Paris St-Germain beat 10-man Marseille in Le Classique to move 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe slotted home his 26th league goal of the season before Valere Germain fired in the equaliser.

Di Maria restored PSG's advantage with an angled strike past Steve Mandanda.

The Marseille keeper was then sent off for handball outside his area; Di Maria smashed in the resulting free-kick.

Moments before the final whistle, Mbappe was brought down in the area by Hiroki Sakai, but the France striker's spot-kick was saved by substitute keeper Yohann Pele.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG now have 77 points from 28 games, with Lille in second with 57 from 29 games.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 17mins
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 58mins
  • 12MeunierSubstituted forKehrerat 36'minutes
  • 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forDagbaat 31'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 6Verratti
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBernatat 80'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 11Di MaríaBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Kehrer
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Diaby
  • 31Dagba

Marseille

  • 30MandandaBooked at 62mins
  • 17Sarr
  • 4KamaraBooked at 29mins
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 2H SakaiBooked at 89mins
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forRadonjicat 77'minutes
  • 27LopezSubstituted forStrootmanat 69'minutes
  • 8Sanson
  • 5OcamposBooked at 58mins
  • 28Germain
  • 9BalotelliSubstituted forPeléat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Radonjic
  • 10Payet
  • 12Strootman
  • 16Pelé
  • 18Amavi
  • 19Dias
  • 23Rami
Referee:
Antony Gautier
Attendance:
47,647

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Marseille 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Marseille 1.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.

Penalty saved! Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valère Germain.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Booking

Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Marseille. Valère Germain tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Layvin Kurzawa.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Florian Thauvin.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.

Attempt saved. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Maxime Lopez.

Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Marseille 1. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Yohann Pelé replaces Mario Balotelli.

Dismissal

Steve Mandanda (Marseille) is shown the red card.

Hand ball by Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th March 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG28252186167077
2Lille29176645242157
3Lyon29158650351553
4Marseille29145104538747
5Saint-Étienne2913794134746
6Reims29111353127446
7Montpellier29101274034642
8Rennes2811893936341
9Nice29118102129-841
10Strasbourg29912845351039
11Nîmes28107114042-237
12Angers2981293333036
13Bordeaux29810112831-334
14Toulouse29711112843-1532
15Nantes2887133135-431
16Monaco2979133044-1430
17Amiens2985162443-1929
18Guingamp2957171951-3222
19Dijon2956182146-2521
20Caen29311152344-2120
View full French Ligue 1 table

