Match ends, Napoli 4, Udinese 2.
David Ospina: Arsenal goalkeeper collapses during Napoli game
-
- From the section European Football
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina was taken off on a stretcher after collapsing during Napoli's Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday.
The Colombian, on a season-long loan at Napoli, suffered the initial head injury when he collided with Ignacio Pussetto early in the match.
He then fell to the ground shortly before the break after Udinese levelled at 2-2 having been 2-0 down.
The 30-year-old received treatment before he was brought off the field.
Ospina signed for the Gunners in July 2014 but has only made 27 league appearances for the Premier League side.
He joined Napoli on a season-long loan deal in August 2018.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25OspinaSubstituted forMeretat 44'minutes
- 2MalcuitSubstituted forHysajat 86'minutes
- 19Maksimovic
- 26Koulibaly
- 31Ghoulam
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 11mins
- 34YounesSubstituted forVerdiat 56'minutes
- 99Milik
- 14Mertens
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 3Zedadka
- 6Mário Rui
- 9Verdi
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 18Gaetano
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 19Stryger LarsenSubstituted forOkakaat 86'minutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 38Mandragora
- 18ter AvestSubstituted forDe Maioat 68'minutes
- 6Fofana
- 30Guimaraes CordeiroBooked at 13minsSubstituted forIngelssonat 64'minutes
- 10de Paul
- 90Zeegelaar
- 23Pussetto
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 7Okaka
- 13Ingelsson
- 14Micin
- 24Wilmot
- 27Perisan
- 41Bocic
- 42Vaško
- 43Battistella
- 87De Maio
- 88Andrade
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Udinese 2.
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto with a cross.
Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Piotr Zielinski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sebastien De Maio (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Simone Verdi.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Elseid Hysaj replaces Kevin Malcuit.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Stefano Okaka replaces Jens Stryger Larsen.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Svante Ingelsson (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit with a cross.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Udinese).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 4, Udinese 2. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Sebastien De Maio replaces Hidde ter Avest.
Offside, Udinese. Rolando Mandragora tries a through ball, but Ignacio Pussetto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Svante Ingelsson replaces Sandro.
Attempt blocked. Seko Fofana (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hidde ter Avest.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Udinese 2. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marvin Zeegelaar.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Simone Verdi replaces Amin Younes.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sandro (Udinese).
Attempt blocked. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Zeegelaar.
Second Half
Second Half begins Napoli 2, Udinese 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Napoli 2, Udinese 2.
Attempt missed. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Seko Fofana.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Alex Meret replaces David Ospina because of an injury.