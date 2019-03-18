Senegal's Camara first player to score in 15 Ligue 1 seasons

Senegalese forward Souleymane Camara is into his 12th season at Montpellier

Senegal's Montpellier forward Souleymane Camara has become the first player to score in 15 different seasons in France's Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

The 36-year-old, who was making his sixth Ligue 1 appearance of the season, scored in stoppage-time with a clever dinked header in the 3-2 defeat at Lyon on Sunday.

"I am very happy to get involved and to score, because it's been a long time," Camara, who came on as an 87th-minute substitute, told the club website.

"It's a shame to end up as losers and failing to get a point after some mistakes led to us conceding thrice.

"We have a very good squad, if we had taken the chances we had, we could have ended up with a draw or even win the match."

The former Monaco, Nice and Guingamp striker has now netted 60 Ligue 1 goals and produced 31 assists in 404 games since joining Montpellier initially on a season-long loan in July 2007.

Back in May 2018, the veteran agreed a one-year contract extension that has taken him into his 12th season at Montpellier.

Camara was an integral part of the Montpellier squad that sealed promotion to the French top tier in 2009 and helped the club to their only French League title in 2012.

He has seven goals in 36 appearances for Senegal and played for the Teranga Lions at the 2002 World Cup as well as the 2002, 2006 and 2012 African Cup of Nations tournaments.