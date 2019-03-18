Guernsey FC coach Steve Sharman praises character after Herne Bay draw

Guernsey FC have slipped towards the relegation places of Isthmian league Division One South East

Guernsey FC coach Steve Sharman has praised his side after a 2-2 draw at Herne Bay despite travel problems.

The Green Lions had a three-hour journey to their opponents' ground after being caught in Operation Stack, having arrived after the scheduled 13:00 GMT kick-off time.

After a 25-minute warm-up, the side were 2-0 down inside 22 minutes.

But Frank Tobin and Liam Mahon levelled the game at half-time, while Carlos Canha had a goal ruled out for offside.

"We came out of it with a great result - it shows the enormous character and desire from our players," Sharman told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Everybody who was watching wouldn't have been surprised or disappointed if we'd have come away with the victory at the end.

"2-0 down we were looking down the barrel of a gun with 70 minutes to go, but we just took control of the game and scored three goals in the first half, one disallowed for an offside.

"We had a number of good opportunities to do that, but their keeper pulled off a great save form Glyn Dyer."