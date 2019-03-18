Niall Mason: Doncaster Rovers sack defender after sexual assault
Doncaster Rovers have sacked Niall Mason after he admitted a charge of sexual assault in January.
Mason, 22, received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assaulting a woman in 2018.
A judge at Sheffield Crown Court also placed Mason on the sex offenders' register for seven years.
A Doncaster statement read: "Rovers have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason after he withdrew an appeal against his dismissal by the club."
It continued: "Rovers opened internal disciplinary proceedings immediately following his guilty plea for a sexual offence at Sheffield Crown Court."
Defender Mason had been a regular for the promotion-chasing League One side until shortly before his court appearance in January, but was suspended following his sentencing.