Wes Morgan: Leicester City captain signs one-year contract extension

Wes Morgan lifted the trophy after Leicester City's shock Premier League success in 2015-16

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the club until June 2020.

Morgan, 35, played in every match during the Foxes' Premier League title success in 2015-16 and collected the trophy at the end of the season.

He has played 19 times in the league in 2018-19 and scored the winning goal in their 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

"I can see a very, very bright future for Leicester City," said Morgan, who has played 292 times for the club.

"This means a lot to me. We've been through so many ups and downs together as a football club, and I've been right at the heart of it from the very beginning, so to extend my time here means very much to me and I'm very happy."

Morgan joined Leicester in January 2012 in a £1m deal from Nottingham Forest and his appearance against Burnley was the 700th club match of his career.