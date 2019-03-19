Women's World Cup: Record nine countries tell Fifa they want to host in 2023

England go into this summer's World Cup buoyed by victory in the four-nation SheBelieves Cup

A record nine countries have told Fifa they want to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa have formally declared their interest.

A joint bid for the tournament could also be made by North and South Korea.

World football's governing body said each Football Association had until 16 April this year to submit its bidding registration.

"Fifa will implement a fair and transparent process, which will include a clear evaluation model as well as a concrete commitment to sustainability and human rights," said a statement.

"The result of each ballot and the related votes by the members of the Fifa Council will be open and made public."

England will host the next Women's European Championship in 2021, having been the only bidder.

The 2019 World Cup takes place in France between 7 June and 7 July.