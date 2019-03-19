FA Cup: BBC signs new four-year broadcast deal to show competition live

The FA Cup will continue to be broadcast on BBC Sport until 2025

FA Cup matches will be shown live on the BBC until 2025 as part of a new four-year broadcast deal with the Football Association.

The new agreement - which starts at the beginning of the 2021-22 season - will see BBC Sport continue to show live fixtures, highlights and online clips.

Up to 18 fixtures a season will be televised - more than ever before.

The FA said the deal was "exciting", adding: "We look forward to working with the BBC for years to come."

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief commercial and football development officer, said Manchester United's fifth-round win at Chelsea was the most-watched domestic match of the season, with an audience of 8.1 million people.

"The popularity of the competition goes from strength to strength and continues to draw some of the largest audiences in sport," he added.

"The Emirates FA Cup is the best and most historic domestic cup competition in the world - and we are delighted to have agreed a new long-term commitment to keep it on the BBC until 2025."

The new deal will also see greater coverage of the competition's early stages, with up to six live matches from across the first and second rounds.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "We are delighted to have secured these FA Cup rights until the 2024-25 season, ensuring the millions that tune into free-to-air TV can continue to enjoy the most famous domestic cup competition in the world.

"This new deal now brings even more games to audiences across the country as the BBC provides top-class sport on all of our platforms. Our FA Cup coverage delivers some of the year's biggest viewing figures, engages a key younger audience and provides memorable sporting moments that unite a nation."

This season's competition continues on the weekend of 6-7 April, with Manchester City taking on Brighton, live on BBC One, and Watford facing Wolves in the semi-finals.