Bolton Wanderers: Championship club confirm end of takeover talks on eve of court hearing

Bolton are eight points adrift of safety with eight Championship games remaining

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed takeover talks with an interested party have been mutually terminated on the eve of the club's High Court hearing.

Owner Ken Anderson was previously understood to be in negotiations with the Football Ventures consortium.

In a brief statement, the club also confirmed discussions are ongoing with other interested parties.

A winding-up petition issued by HM Revenue & Customs in February will be heard on Wednesday.

Football Ventures, headed by Parminder Basran and Sharon Brittan, reportedly halted their discussions on Friday.

Bolton are 23rd in the Championship and eight points adrift of safety with eight games remaining this season.