Leaders Peterhead stunned 2-0 as struggling Berwick end 15-match winless run

Struggling Berwick Rangers shocked Scottish League Two leaders Peterhead 2-0 to claim a first win in 16 games.

Goals from Lewis Barr and Cameron Blues moved the second-bottom hosts five points clear of Albion Rovers.

Peterhead stay five points above Edinburgh City, while third-place Clyde are three further back following a 2-0 home win over Elgin City.

Jack Boyle and Scott Rumsby netted either side of half-time for Clyde.