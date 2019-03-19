Leaders Peterhead stunned 2-0 as struggling Berwick end 15-match winless run
- From the section Scottish League Two
Struggling Berwick Rangers shocked Scottish League Two leaders Peterhead 2-0 to claim a first win in 16 games.
Goals from Lewis Barr and Cameron Blues moved the second-bottom hosts five points clear of Albion Rovers.
Peterhead stay five points above Edinburgh City, while third-place Clyde are three further back following a 2-0 home win over Elgin City.
Jack Boyle and Scott Rumsby netted either side of half-time for Clyde.