Aaron Ramsey to miss Wales friendly against Trinidad and Tobago

International friendly: Wales v Trinidad & Tobago Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Wednesday 20 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey for Wednesday's friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham.

The Arsenal midfielder is recovering from a knock to his thigh and is set to return to training on Thursday.

Manager Ryan Giggs expects him to be fit for Sunday's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia, but he will be without three players due to injury.

Ethan Ampadu (back), Sam Vokes (groin) and Tom Lawrence (ankle) will all miss both games.

But Gareth Bale has recovered from his ankle injury and, after making a goal-scoring return for Real Madrid last weekend, Wales' all-time leading scorer is available.

'It's a balancing act' - Giggs to mix it up

Giggs has said the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifying campaign will define his reign as Wales manager, and Wednesday's friendly against Trinidad and Tobago will be his final warm-up act before the serious business begins.

It has been a mixed start to Giggs' tenure, with five defeats from nine matches but some sparkling attacking highlights such as the 4-1 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland.

The former Wales captain described his first year in charge as a "free hit", with a first Nations League campaign and five friendly matches giving him an opportunity to usher in a new generation of young players.

Giggs is likely to experiment a little again on Wednesday, as he looks to manage his players' game-time against Trinidad and Tobago before Sunday's crunch qualifier against Slovakia.

"It's just a balancing act. Players are at different stages so some players need games, some players don't," he said.

"It's a good opportunity with the friendly fixture that we can have that [mix up selection]. We'll just have to see as we go along in the game.

"Going back to why I wanted to play the game here [in Wrexham], it's a friendly and I wanted a full house, which it looks like we're going to get rather than having a potentially half-empty stadium.

"And it's a thank you to the fans in the north as well. They've got a game on their doorstep which doesn't happen very often."

Head-to-head

Wales have only faced Trinidad and Tobago once, winning 2-1 in Graz in Austria in 2006.

During that victory, a 16-year-old Gareth Bale came on to make his Wales debut, setting up Rob Earnshaw's late winner.

Wales

Wales have lost four of their past five matches, taking Ryan Giggs' managerial record to three wins, one draw and five defeats.

If Ashley Williams plays against Trinidad and Tobago and Slovakia, he will equal Gary Speed as Wales' third most capped player with 85 appearances.

Wales last played at the Racecourse in 2008, a 3-0 friendly win over Norway.

