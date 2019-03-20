Dennis Lawrence: Trinidad and Tobago boss has Wrexham in his heart
-
- From the section Welsh
Dennis Lawrence has compared choosing between his job as Trinidad and Tobago manager and returning to Wrexham with watching your siblings argue.
Lawrence was a Wrexham player between 2001 and 2006 but rejected an offer to manage the National League club earlier this season.
Wales face his side in a friendly at Wrexham's Racecourse home on Wednesday.
"Trinidad and Tobago is my home, it's my country, but Wrexham is my heart," said Lawrence.
"It was there [the Wrexham job offer] but being in the Trinidad and Tobago job it was a difficult position to be in.
"It's like your brother and sister having an argument. At the end of the day I had to make a decision to continue with the job I started with Trinidad and Tobago.
"I was comfortable to make that decision but it was a difficult one for me."