Euro 2020 qualifiers: Will Grigg pulls out of Northern Ireland squad with injury

Grigg was previously injured in Northern Ireland's Nations League defeat by Austria in October

Sunderland striker Will Grigg has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus with an injury.

The 27-year-old has returned to his club and will miss the matches at Windsor Park on Thursday and Sunday.

Corry Evans again did not train with the squad at the National Stadium on Wednesday due to a hamstring problem.

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder remains a doubt for Thursday's Estonia game after suffering the injury on Saturday.

Grigg, capped 13 times by Northern Ireland, has gone back to Sunderland for treatment, though the nature of the problem has not yet been disclosed.

The former Wigan Athletic forward, who has scored twice for Northern Ireland, had been recalled to the squad by manager Michael O'Neill after missing the last three internationals due to injury.

Kyle Lafferty, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington and the inexperienced Paul Smyth are the remaining strikers in O'Neill's squad for Northern Ireland's opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers.