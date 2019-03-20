Calum Butcher: Dundee United midfielder says pressure on Ross County

Dundee United's Calum Butcher is congratulated on his winner against Ross County

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher says his side still believe they can win the Scottish Championship after beating leaders Ross County on Tuesday.

Butcher scored the only goal to end County's six-game winning run and cut their lead at the top to eight points.

Should they win their next two games, United would be within two points by the time County next play.

"It was a must-win for us but last night puts a lot of pressure back on County," Butcher told BBC Scotland.

"We've dragged ourselves back into it. We've still got to go up and play County and we have two games before they next play so if we get the points on the board it's a totally different game."

United host bottom side Alloa Athletic on Saturday before their rearranged meeting with Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday.

Butcher returned to Tannadice for a second spell in January, and the 28-year-old former Tottenham and Millwall player is sensing positive vibes from United supporters.

"I've had a really good reception from the fans and I think they've got the belief we can go up automatically," said Butcher, whose two-year-old son Archie will be mascot on Saturday.