Sophie Jones: Sheffield United Women forward banned for racial abuse

Sophie Jones joined Sheffield United from local rivals Sheffield FC

Sheffield United Women forward Sophie Jones has been banned for five games after being found guilty of racially abusing Tottenham player Renee Hector.

Hector claimed she "received some monkey noises" from an opponent during a Championship match on 6 January.

Jones has had her contract terminated by Sheffield United, who said that the forward "maintains her innocence and is disappointed with the FA's decision".

She has also been fined £200 and must attend an educational course.

Defender Hector made the allegations in a social media post after Tottenham had beaten the Blades 2-1.

Spurs, who said the alleged incident was reported to the referee by Hector during the game, also reported it to the Football Association.

"There is no place for racism in our game," said Hector on Twitter. "A zero tolerance policy is imperative in stamping this out from football therefore I welcome this verdict.

"No-one should be subjected to racist abuse on or off the pitch and I felt a responsibility to call it out for what it was."

The FA set up an independent panel to hear from both sides, with the charge of using abusive and/or insulting words - that included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race - found proven.

"The club works closely with the English Football League, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination," said Sheffield United in a statement.

"Following dialogue between the club and Jones, and taking into account the length of the suspension, it has been decided that her contract, which was due for review in the summer, will be terminated by mutual agreement."

Tottenham Ladies said on Twitter: "We welcome the decision made by the FA and that the appropriate action has been taken. There is no place for any sort of discriminatory language or behaviour in football."

The Blades have six league games remaining this season - and play Tottenham in their next match on Sunday.