Bolton Wanderers: High Court hearing over £1.2m unpaid tax bill adjourned

Bolton Wanderers have won just four Championship matches since August

Bolton Wanderers have been given two weeks to settle their debts or risk going into administration.

The club, who are up for sale, appeared in the High Court on Wednesday over an unpaid £1.2m tax bill.

However, it is understood owner Ken Anderson has agreed terms with a buyer who will pay off their debts and the hearing was adjourned until 3 April.

The supposed new buyer is said to already own a major stake in a "high-level football club".

On Tuesday, Bolton confirmed takeover talks with an interested party, believed to be the Football Ventures consortium, had ended.

The Championship club now have 14 days to complete a takeover and clear their debts to avoid a winding-up order, which would leave them facing administration and a 12-point deduction.

Wednesday's brief High Court hearing in London was the sixth time in 16 months that Wanderers have defended a winding-up petition because of unpaid tax.

In 2016, the club successfully avoided being wound up and paid off a £2.2m tax bill when Dean Holdsworth's Sports Shield consortium and Anderson's Inner Circle completed a last-minute takeover.

But Anderson, who now owns almost 95% of Bolton's shares, is struggling to finance the club and has said he is doing his "utmost" to sell.

Players and staff received February's wages late and their league game against Millwall on 9 March was only cleared to go ahead three days before because of concerns over sufficient stewarding.

Bolton are also facing relegation to League One. They are 23rd in the Championship and eight points from safety with eight fixtures remaining this season.