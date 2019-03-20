John Welsh: Grimsby Town captain leaves club by mutual consent

John Welsh has played 424 matches for eight different clubs across the top four divisions of English football

Grimsby captain John Welsh has left the League Two club by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old. who began his career at Liverpool, joined the Mariners in June on a two-year deal from Preston.

But injuries and the form of other players has seen Welsh struggle to make the first team - playing just 17 times since moving to Blundell Park.

"We would like to thank John for his efforts at the club and wish him all the best for the future," a statement on the Grimsby website read.