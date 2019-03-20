Jonathan Spector chose Hibs deal over staying in MLS

Jonathan Spector, left, endured a injury-plagued two-year stint at Orlando City

United States cap Jonathan Spector hopes to revive his international career at Hibernian after turning down offers to remain in MLS.

The American signed last week on a deal until the end of the season after an injury-plagued spell with Orlando City.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United, West Ham United and Birmingham City defender won the last of his 36 caps in October 2015.

"I'd love to represent my country again," Spector said.

"I haven't been selected due to injuries and, with the USA not qualifying for the last World Cup, there was a shift to bring younger players through. But I haven't closed the door on the national team."

Spector prioritised a return to British football, where he started out at Manchester United and racked up more than 100 appearances for both West Ham and Birmingham.

He wants to help Hibs secure a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership and is not ruling out a longer stay.

"There was interest from the MLS but I'd spent 15 years playing in England and missed that style of football," he said.

"The Scottish game is similar to what I was used to in the Championship with Birmingham - fast and physical. There is good quality that sometimes is overlooked.

"I love Edinburgh as a city - I've been here before - and this was an opportunity to get some games."