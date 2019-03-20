Man Utd: Paul Pogba wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get manager's job full-time

In 19 games in charge of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 14, drawn two and lost three

Paul Pogba hopes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is given the Manchester United manager's job on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer, 46, became United caretaker-manager in December when he replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho and has won 14 of 19 games in all competitions since.

The original deal was only to run until the end of the season, but Pogba says the Norwegian has done enough to get the job full-time.

"Of course we want him to stay," the France midfielder told Sky Sports.

"The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him; he has a great relationship with the players.

"When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

"He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players. This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results we had before."

When Mourinho was sacked, United were sixth in the Premier League, 11 points off fourth, but they are now fifth, three points behind third-placed Tottenham.

United have also progressed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after knocking out French champions Paris St-Germain in the last 16.

Pogba started the season as the club's vice-captain and led the team for their opening two games in place of the injured Antonio Valencia. However, Mourinho stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy in September.

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho reportedly had a strained relationship earlier this season

In November, United only won two games in an eight-match sequence and lost 3-1 at Liverpool on 16 December in Mourinho's last match in charge.

However, under Solskjaer they have only lost three times, having gone unbeaten in his opening 11 games in charge.

Pogba's form has also been drastically improved; he has scored nine times in 16 matches under Solskjaer, compared with five goals in 20 matches for Mourinho this season,

"We are better now and the results have been brilliant," added Pogba.

"I like to talk about the future because that's what matters, I don't like to talk about the past. Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong. A lot of talking outside that we weren't used to."