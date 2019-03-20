Match ends, Germany 1, Serbia 1.
Germany 1-1 Serbia: Youthful Germans begin 2019 with draw
Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic produced an inspired display to prevent Joachim Low's new-look Germany from securing an opening win of 2019.
Low's youthful side went behind to Luka Jovic's header in the 12th minute, before substitute Leon Goretzka hit the equaliser after the break.
Germany dominated the early possession but Jovic was on hand to turn in the loose ball from six yards before Goretzka levelled in the second half.
Serbia were reduced to 10 men late in the second half after Milan Pavkov was shown a straight red for a late foul on Leroy Sane.
Line-ups
Germany
- 1NeuerSubstituted forter Stegenat 45'minutes
- 13KlostermannSubstituted forKehrerat 90'minutes
- 5Tah
- 15Süle
- 3Halstenberg
- 6Kimmich
- 21Gündogan
- 10BrandtSubstituted forGoretzkaat 56'minutes
- 23HavertzSubstituted forReusat 45'minutes
- 19SanéSubstituted forSchulzat 90+6'minutes
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 2Kehrer
- 4Ginter
- 7Eggestein
- 8Kroos
- 11Reus
- 12Trapp
- 14Schulz
- 16Rüdiger
- 17Stark
- 18Goretzka
- 22ter Stegen
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 5Spajic
- 4Milenkovic
- 3BogosavacSubstituted forMitrovicat 80'minutes
- 6MaksimovicSubstituted forJovicicat 88'minutes
- 17LazovicSubstituted forZivkovicat 79'minutes
- 20Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forLukicat 62'minutes
- 14GacinovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 62'minutes
- 22Ljajic
- 9JovicSubstituted forPavkovat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Zivkovic
- 8Pavkov
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 15Veljkovic
- 16Lukic
- 18Radonjic
- 19Jovicic
- 21Miletic
- 23Vasiljevic
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 26,101
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 1, Serbia 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Nico Schulz replaces Leroy Sané because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Tah.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Tah (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leroy Sané (Germany) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Milan Pavkov (Serbia) is shown the red card.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Milan Pavkov (Serbia).
Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).
Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Branko Jovicic (Serbia).
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Thilo Kehrer replaces Lukas Klostermann because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lukas Klostermann (Germany) because of an injury.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Branko Jovicic replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Milan Pavkov (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Stefan Mitrovic replaces Miroslav Bogosavac.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Andrija Zivkovic replaces Darko Lazovic.
Foul by Niklas Süle (Germany).
Milan Pavkov (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Milan Pavkov replaces Luka Jovic.