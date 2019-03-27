Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers - Pick your combined Old Firm XI

Does Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard make your combined Old Firm XI?

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Odsonne Edouard or Alfredo Morelos? Or both?

Celtic are 10 points clear of Rangers at the Scottish Premiership summit, and host their city rivals on Sunday in the third derby of the season.

Who makes your combined Old Firm XI? Make and share your selection below.