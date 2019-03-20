Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender withdraws from England squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold played 90 minutes in Liverpool's victory over Fulham on Sunday

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro because of a back injury.

No player has been called up to replace the 20-year-old, leaving manager Gareth Southgate with a 22-man squad.

England said Alexander-Arnold arrived with a back injury and "despite progress" it was unlikely he would be able to play in either fixture.

He has now returned to Liverpool.

England host the Czechs at Wembley Stadium on Friday to start their qualification campaign before facing Montenegro in Podgorica on Monday.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)