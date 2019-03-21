Esperance to take on Constantine in African Champions League quarters

African Champions League trophy

Defending champions Esperance of Tunisia will play Algeria's CS Constantine, who have never been to this stage before, in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

The winners of their tie will play either South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns or Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the semis.

The draw was made in Cairo on Wednesday and also saw Guinea's Horoya tied with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, and Tanzania's Simba pitted against TP Mazembe of DR Congo.

The matches will be played in early April. The winners of Horoya and Wydad will play Sundowns or Ahly in the semi-finals, whilst either Constantine or Esperance will take on the victors in the tie between Simba and TP Mazembe.

That means if Mazembe get through against the Dar-es-Salaam giants, they will face a north African team in the last four.

But the Congolese team's general manager Frederic Kitengie said they had no problems facing north African teams.

"TP Mazembe is not at all afraid of North African teams - it is the north African teams who are afraid when you tell them you are going to meet [us]", he told the BBC.

He also said Mazembe could expect huge support for their first quarter final against Simba, even in Tanzania.

Horoya's preparations for their tie with Wydad Casablanca were disrupted by the sudden sacking of their coach Patrice Neveu.

Meanwhile the draw was also made for the last eight of the Confederation Cup.

Zambia's Nkana face CS Szaxien of Tunisia, it's Etoile du Sahel versus Sudan's Al Hilal, Morocco's Hassania Agadir will play Zamalek of Egypt and Kenya's Gor Mahia will take on Renaissance Berkane of Morocco.