Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Kazakhstan, Aberdeen, Salzburg

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo has been forced to pay his own air fare to feature for the Ivory Coast Under-23s this week as the Africans are engulfed in a financial crisis ahead of his nation's Olympic qualifier against Niger on Friday. (Daily Record)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish is set to move Graeme Shinnie, who has been playing midfield for Aberdeen, to left back in Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan on Thursday after Celtic's Kieran Tierney was ruled out by an injury. (The National)

Kazakhstan head coach Michal Bilek is expecting a far tougher game from Scotland on Thursday than when he faced them in charge of Czech Republic in 2010 - and his opposite number Craig Levein fielded his infamous 4-6-0 formation. (The National)

Kazakhstan head coach Michal Bilek is wary of "fast and dangerous" Scotland in Thursday's opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Astana. (The Scotsman)

Marco Rose, who is among the favourites for the Celtic manager's job at the end of the season should caretaker Neil Lennon not be given the job permanently, has hinted that his time may be up at RB Salzburg. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has urged Scottish referees to protect team-mate Alfredo Morelos, saying the prolific striker, who has picked up 15 yellow cards and four reds in a controversial campaign, faces constant provocation and feels officials unfairly focus on him. (Scottish Sun)

United States midfielder Matt Polster admits he has no idea when he will be offered his next chance by Steven Gerrard after revealing he pulled the plug on his own Rangers debut against Dundee last month, complaining of a tight groin. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Mark Munro, the chief executive of scottishathletics, has called for government support to build a new multi-million-pound indoor athletics facility - in order to safeguard a lasting legacy for the sport in Scotland from the exploits of the likes of middle-distance champion Laura Muir. (The Herald)