Irish Premiership: Seventh still Swifts' target - Lindsay

Linfield's League Cup semi-final win over Dungannon was their second victory of the season at Stangmore Park

Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts v Linfield Venue: Stangmore Park Date: Friday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC 2 and BBC Sport website; Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay says a seventh-place finish is still within their control as his side face league leaders Linfield at Stangmore Park.

Eighth-placed Dungannon will move above Glentoran if they can beat the Blues for the first time this season.

"There's six games left and we'll play Glentoran after the split so there's lots to play for," said Lindsay.

"If we win all our games between now and the end of the season we'll finish seventh and that's what we'll aim for."

Linfield's run of 10 straight league wins ended with a defeat by Glenavon a fortnight ago and that was followed by an agonising loss to Crusaders in the County Antrim Shield final but David Healy's side returned to winning ways with a battling 2-0 victory over Institute to avert any concerns over their form.

The Blues have won all three of their matches against the Swifts this campaign, including a narrow League Cup semi-final win at Stangmore Park in December, and can restore their nine-point lead over title rivals Ballymena if they can complete the sweep on Friday.

"We've been down there twice this year, Mark Stafford scored a late goal in the league and we went to extra-time in the League Cup," said Healy ahead of their return to Stangmore Park for a game that will be shown live on BBC 2.

"Dungannon have been in good form with a young manager coming in so it will be a tough game and one that we'll look forward to.

"We were poor last time we played on TV on a Friday night so it's important that we do what we need to do. We'll train and prepare properly and prepare for a big game on Friday night."

Dungannon lost 1-0 at Glenavon last weekend but Lindsay is optimistic of his side's chances of producing an upset: "Linfield is a massive test, they're top of the league so it will be a tough ask and they've quality players all over the pitch.

"They're big and strong defensively and they're lethal going forward but we've done well against them this year at Stangmore - we ran them close in the League Cup semi-final and they scored late in the league game there - so we know what to expect and I've every confidence in my players that we can put in a performance to get us a result."

A minute's silence will be held before kick-off on Friday in memory of the three three local teenagers who died at a St Patrick's Day party in Cookstown Sunday night.