Kemy Agustein: Wrexham sign ex-Swansea City midfielder

Kemy Agustein played for Swansea in their first season in the Premier League

Former Swansea City midfielder and Curacoa international Kemy Agustein has joined Wrexham on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Wrexham AFC have applied for international clearance for the 32-year-old midfielder who is a free agent after leaving Barrow.

Agustein was born in the Netherlands and represented them at age-grade levels all the way up to the under-23s.

"Kemy is a welcome addition to the squad," said Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes.

"He further strengthens what's at our disposal. He comes here with experience at the highest level and knowledge of the National League having been with Barrow this season.

"Bringing in Kemy is another brick in what we're trying to build here at Wrexham and we hope he can be a part of what we're looking to achieve this season."