Johnny Metgod: Nottingham Forest director leaves for United Arab Emirates

Forest favourite Johnny Metgod won 21 caps for the Netherlands

Johnny Metgod has left his position as a director with Nottingham Forest to become assistant coach of the United Arab Emirates national side.

The Dutchman, 61, joined Forest's board in 2017 but has been allowed to move on to take up his new role from 1 April.

He played 116 league games for Forest in a three-year spell between 1984-87.

"Everyone knows about my love for the people at the club and in the city so this was a very difficult decision for me," Metgod told the club website.

"However the opportunity to get back on the grass and the day-to-day involvement with the football department is a role I have started to miss so this opportunity appealed to me greatly."

Metgod began and ended his playing career in his homeland and also briefly played for Tottenham Hotspur after leaving Forest.

His first coaching role was with Feyenoord and he has also coached in England with Portsmouth and Derby County.