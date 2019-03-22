Irish Premiership: Jeffrey seeks repeat from Sky Blues against Warrenpoint

Sky Blues striker Cathair Friel scored in the 4-2 win over Warrenpoint in December

David Jeffrey wants his title-chasing Ballymena team to emulate their impressive midweek display against Institute when they face Warrenpoint.

The Sky Blues responded to defeat by Glentoran last weekend by hammering the north west side 6-1 to to go six points behind leaders Linfield.

David Healy's pacesetters are in action against Dungannon on Friday night.

"There's no point in responding like we did on Tuesday if we don't try and repeat it on Saturday," said Jeffrey.

United have enjoyed 6-1 and 4-2 wins over Warrenpoint at Milltown this season but the scorelines don't tell the whole story, according to Jeffrey.

"Both times we have played Warrenpoint it has been a very tough encounter," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballymena hit Warrenpoint for six

"In the 6-1 game you'll look at the score and think it was an easy game - it was nothing of the sort.

"Ross Glendinning made three phenomenal saves and we cleared two off the line.

"Warrenpoint play a fantastic style of football and Stephen McDonnell has done a fantastic job. We know how hard it's going to be."

Champs come calling

Ards lie just a point above bottom side Newry City and they continue their battle against automatic relegation when they face champions Crusaders in Bangor.

"It's a free game - no-one expects us to win but we've got to be confident. It's a game the boys should be up for and the pressure is on Crusaders," said Ards manager Warren Feeney.

"It's one we can enjoy but also a chance for the boys to step up to the plate."

Newry also face tough opposition on Saturday as they welcome fourth-placed Glenavon to the Showgrounds.

Goalmouth action from Glenavon's 2-0 win over Newry at Mourneview Park in October

The basement boys have picked up just a single point from their last 12 league games while Glenavon followed up victory over Linfield by beating Dungannon last Saturday.

"It doesn't matter where you are in the league - if you don't match the opposition for effort you lose," said Lurgan Blues assistant manager Paul Millar.

"I thinks that's why there's been so many shocks in the league this season and this will be a really tough game."

Institute interim boss Kevin Doherty has to pick his side up from the mauling at Ballymena as they prepare to host neighbours Coleraine in a lunchtime kick-off.

"I can't wait for the game - I'm pleased it's only a few later and not two weeks or so," he said.

"We have to dust ourselves down and if the players want to continue at this level they'll have to show what they are about now. They will find out a bit about themselves."