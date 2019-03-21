Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward fined by Uefa over goal celebration

Ronaldo has scored 124 goals in the Champions League

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros (£17,700) by Uefa for a goal celebration in the win over Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The 34-year-old appeared to mimic Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who turned to fans and grabbed his crotch during his side's 2-0 first-leg victory.

Ronaldo made the gesture when completing his hat-trick in the return leg as Juventus won 3-0.

Simeone was fined £17,000 for the act.

Juventus have been drawn to play Dutch side Ajax in the quarter-finals.