Huddersfield Town invite 'amazing' Bella to meet inspiration Aaron Mooy

During the 2018 World Cup, seven-year-old Bella, from Dallas, Texas became an unlikely fan of Premier League side Huddersfield Town.

Why? Because Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy "looked like her".

Bella, who lost her hair during treatment for Medulloblastoma - a form of brain cancer in children - watched the World Cup with her father and saw Mooy playing for Australia.

"She was excited to see a player who looked like her," said Bella's mother Lauren.

"She is a pretty normal little girl who had some very hard circumstances thrown at her, but she has such an amazing spirit, and she has met all of these challenges with a smile on her face.

"We decided to order her a Mooy uniform, thinking she might wear it at Halloween, or even just for fun; something she could wear and hopefully not worry about the fact that she had lost her hair… she loved it."

Staff at Huddersfield saw a picture posted on social media and invited Bella and her family to meet Mooy and watch him play against Leicester City in April.

Aaron Mooy has made 39 appearances for Australia and scored six goals for Huddersfield Town

The club's commercial director Sean Jarvis said: "Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Bella over for her special trip in April.

"Her story, and bravery, are extraordinary and she thoroughly deserves what should hopefully be a very special experience.

"The fact that she relates to Aaron's shaved head is really beautiful and as soon as Aaron heard, he shared our desire to do something special for Bella and her family."